But still don't "get it" when it comes to closing out wins in competitive SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It became clear pretty quickly Saturday this Arkansas team was tired of getting pushed around.

Unfortunately it also showed they still hadn't figured out that doesn't automatically lead to a win.

That's the bottom line to the Razorbacks blowing a double-digit lead in the second half and losing to Vanderbilt, 97-84.

"We have a lot of guys that don’t understand how hard it is to win in this league," Hogs coach Eric Musselman said later. "Sometimes there’s a learning experience. So right now it’s hard to win in the conference. It’s something new to a lot of guys."

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) reacts after a play during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. (Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports)

That early chippy play that got a Commodores' player thrown out of the game and Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse blew a gasket, getting a technical.

The Hogs' Anthony Black was right in the middle of it all and for a team that was getting pushed around and intimidated by some SEC teams, they were through with all of that.

Some people don't care for that part of today's game where knocking down another one, dunking the ball and laughing at them, but it doesn't bother me. If you can do it, go for it ... but you better be ready if the other guy busts you in the mouth.

Spare me all of the blather about just helping him and all of that. If a player wants to do that, fine and dandy.

Teams have to be physically and mentally tough. There is a reason they keep score and the goal is to win games.

This team hasn't figured out that's ultimately more important to most fans, not piling up some highlights for NBA scouts. Ask the folks in Kentucky if they would give up all those high draft choices for some more championship trophies.

Jan 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) battles with Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) and guard Anthony Black (0) for a rebound during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. (Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports)

This team that so much was expected because of the talent has plenty of highlight tape, but they haven't figured out how to translate that to wins.

It's probably driving Musselman crazy. He may be living in the pool house by now.

"We shot the ball much better than we have, especially from three," he said after this one. "Then we didn’t play with defensive intensity at all. To have a team go 18-26 in the second half from the field, you know there’s a lot of firsts that I’m experiencing as well."

All those highlights are on the offensive end, but what wins games at the college level is defense. In the second half against Vandy, it fell apart on that end for the Hogs.

"We’ve really been a good defensive team in the time that I have been at Arkansas, and we gave up 97 points, 63 in the second half," Musselman said. "We know our deficiencies shooting the ball and now we’re not defending. We gave up a lot of straight-line dribble drives. We gave up 36 free throws attempted."

It's probably not going to be a pleasant week for fans coaches or even the players.

"This is a struggling, young ballclub," Musselman said. "It lacks confidence right now."

He knows they have to get wins.

It's probably a good bet the players know exactly how he plans to get them this really soon.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS LOSING IS ONE THING, BUT BEING CLASSLESS ABOUT IT IS SOMETHING ELSE ENTIRELY

WATCH: VANDERBILT PLAYERS ATTRIBUTE WIN TO WHAT HAPPENED AT END OF FIRST HALF

WHAT SHOULD FANS EXPECT AS FAR AS RAZORBACK LINE-UP AGAINST VANDERBILT?

EXIT DOOR SWINGING OPEN SO MUCH FOR SECONDARY MIGHT BE GOOD NEWS

BACKSTORY MAKES TESLAA, RAZORBACK FOOTBALL THE PERFECT MARRIAGE

MORE GOOD NEWS ABOUT PEYTON HILLIS' RECOVERY AFTER RESCUING HIS KIDS IN FLORIDA

DID JALEN GRAHAM DO ENOUGH TO GET OUT OF ERIC MUSSELMAN'S DOGHOUSE?

DON'T MISTAKE MUSSELMAN'S REASONS FOR EXCUSES

NICK SMITH'S FATHER GIVES UPDATE ON HIS SON'S FUTURE AS A RAZORBACK

ARENA'S LACK OF SIGN POLICY LEAVES ROOM FOR RAZORBACK FANS TO HARASS CALIPARI

HOW WILL RAZORBACK FANS EXPERIENCE THE LONGHORN NETWORK IN THE FUTURE?

WILL LAST GAME OF HOGS' REGULAR SEASON BE FINAL CHANCE FOR FANS TO SEE CALIPARI WITH KENTUCKY?

ERIC MUSSELMAN ISN'T LOOKING BACKWARD TRYING TO PREDICT THE FUTURE

JALON CATALON MAY HAVE COMMITTED BIGGEST BETRAYAL FOR SOME FANS IN RAZORBACK HISTORY

RAZORBACK FANS HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO WATCH HORNSBY PLAY QUARTERBACK IN ARKANSAS