Sooners start fast, but slow down near end of half as Grant Sherfield forced to sit

TULSA, Okla. — Arkansas didn't exactly get off to a rip-roaring start against Oklahoma at the BOK Center at noon.

While the Sooners managed to chip away to small leads, neither team could get a run together to open a really big lead.

Oklahoma got to a 9-point lead, but it didn't last long.

At the end of the first half, though, the Razorbacks turned things up and got the lead with 1:43 left on a driving layup by Ricky Council IV in the late, drawing a foul and nailing the and-one for a 39-38 lead.

They managed to hold it.

Nick Smith, Jr., hit a 12-footer with 1:05 left in the half and push the lead to three, 41-38.

The Sooners cut the lead back to a single point with 49 seconds left, then Davonte Davis made a defensive play after the Hogs missed a shot and knocked the ball free from Bijan Cortes, who was trying to run out the clock for a final shot.

With the crowd chanting "Devo," he stepped to the free-throw line that resulted from a scrum near mid-court and hit both ends of a one-and-one for a 43-40 lead at the half.

Council is leading all scorers with 17 points and Jordan Walsh started and has rang up 7 points.

Grant Sherfield leads Oklahoma with 11.