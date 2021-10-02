Time, TV for Sooners' Game: How to Watch if Not Going to Tulsa

The game with the Sooners for Eric Musselman's team will tip off at 12:30 and be carried on ESPN2

The men’s basketball match-up between border rivals Arkansas and Oklahoma, set for Dec. 11 at Tulsa’s BOK Center, will be televised by ESPN2 and tipoff has been set for 12:30 p.m.

The announcement brings Arkansas’ total to 12 games that will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks for the 2021-22 season.

This year’s game will be the first of a multi-year series to be played in consecutive years at the BOK Center.

The Arkansas and Oklahoma series includes 28 games dating back to the 1938-39 season.

Arkansas owns a 16-12 advantage in the series, including a 5-0 record when the teams play on a neutral court. The teams have never met in Tulsa.

Located midway between the Arkansas (116 miles) and Oklahoma (125 miles) campuses, the BOK Center offers a central location that caters to alumni and fan bases from both universities.

Tickets for the matchup will be divided at midcourt to create a unique 50-50 atmosphere for fans from each school.