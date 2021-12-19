What Did Hunter Say to Official?

It's a pretty safe bet few Arkansas fans will be negative about athletics director Hunter Yurachek drawing a warning.

At one point in the second half of the Razorbacks' 89-81 loss to Hofstra on Saturday night at Simmons Bank Arena, there was an interesting sequence of events:

1. An official turned and looked to the tables at the end of the floor where media and UA officials, including Yurachek, were sitting.

2. The official called over someone from security and, according to people who heard it, he asked for Yurachek to be removed.

3. The security personnel informed the official that was Arkansas' athletics director and they weren't going to kick him out.

4. The official came over and talked with Yurachek, who didn't seem particularly disturbed with the conversation.

5. Reportedly, Yurachek was warned by the official to not make any further comments.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek talking with an official Saturday night in the Hogs' loss to Hofstra. Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

While we don't know for sure what was discussed, we can guess it may have been about some calls that were being questioned rather profusely by Hogs coach Eric Musselman, who got thrown out at the end of a 22-point loss to Oklahoma the previous Saturday.

Nobody is likely to discuss it as the SEC bunker in Birmingham doesn't like for any public finger-pointing by school officials towards officials to be made public.

There is a precedent.

Former Arkansas athletics director Frank Broyles was known to unleash his ire towards basketball officials on occasion.

Broyles, of course, was a basketball player at Georgia Tech. Yurachek was a basketball player, too.

And very few former players can resist yakking at officials.

