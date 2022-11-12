Will injuries stacked up throughout the week leave Hogs with short bench?

FAYETTEVILLE – It's a near freezing night in Fayetteville as fans gather for a rare Friday night game at Bud Walton Arena.

Tonight Eric Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks take on what may be its most experienced opponent of the season in the Fordham Rams.

Musselman reported multiple injuries throughout the week, indicating at least four Razorbacks were held out of practice at one point.

UNIQUE UNIFORMS

For those who didn't see earlier today, Arkansas will be wearing special Veteran's Day themed uniforms.

WHAT'S MUSSELMAN LOOKING FOR TONIGHT?

Earlier this week, Musselman outlined a long list of things he is looking for from his team tonight. Keep an eye on how many fouls the Hogs commit, whether Davonte Davis can keep the turnovers at a minimum, and if the post players can commit to defending from in front of their opponents on the block.

STARTING LINE-UP

• Jordan Walsh

• Anthony Black

• Davonte Davis

• Ricky Council

• Makhi Mitchell

FIRST HALF

Arkansas has started with a foul and a turnover. Fordham has opened with an easy basket and a three for a 5-0 lead in the opening minute.

Razorbacks with a second turnover in as many minutes and Antrell Charleton hits another jumper with a man in his face and Fordham has built a 7-2 lead with just under 18 minutes to play.

Ricky Council knocks down a jumper just inside the 3-point line to make it 7-4.

Davonte Davis misses on a short jumper but Rostyslav Novitskyi steps on the line on the rebound and Arkansas will get the ball back.

Fordham locks Arkansas up down low, forcing a bad shot. However, Davis gets the rebound and hits a floater to cut it to 7-6.

Arkansas has had two open shots under the basket to take the lead, including a fast break, and couldn't get either to go down.

Anthony Black hits 1-of-2 from the free throw line and we're tied 7-7 with 14:28 left in the half.

Rose draws a the Razorbacks' third foul, misses both free throws, then Fordham gathers four rebounds in a row before Mitchell forces a jump ball on a block.

Jordan Walsh gets a lay-up and Arkansas has its first lead of the game with just over 13 minutes left in the half. This is a sloppy, physical game.