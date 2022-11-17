Live Blog: Arkansas vs. South Dakota State

The Hogs take on their first NCAA tournament of the year tonight at Bud Walton

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's game night on the hill as the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

GAME PREVIEW

RANDOM NOTES

First Half

Very light crowd at tip-off.

Jordan Walsh misses his first shot, but scraps for the rebound and gets put-back to start game 2-0.

South Dakota State is easily pushing the ball inside and Musselman is already in technical foul mode on the sidelines.

Arkansas is struggling to find a rhythm. Makhi Mitchell misses both free throws and Ricky Council goes crashing to the ground during a spin move on a drive to the basket.

Davonte Davis hits a mid-range jumper to end the drought three minutes into the game. Hogs lead 4-2.

Anthony Black follow it up with a traveling violation and the Jackrabbits will have another chance to take the lead.

Zeke Mayo drills a three and South Dakota St. leads 5-4 with just under 16 minutes left. However, Davis dribbles once and knocks down another mid-range jumper to regain the lead for Arkansas.

This is the 500th game in Bud Walton Arena. That's eight fewer than Nolan Richardson has wins in his career.

Council gets a shot and Trevon Brazile comes in for a powerful dunk to stretch the lead to 10-5. The Jackrabbits respond by ending an 8-minute scoring drought to make it 10-7.

Jalen Graham has apparently made it out of Musselman's dog house. He gets into the game early tonight and almost immediately gets called for a walk.

Matthew Mors hits a turnaround jumper and it's 12-9 with 12 minutes left in the half. Graham manages to hit a quick jumper to make up for the walk, but then gets called for the foul on the other end of the court.

Anthony Black found Council beforehand for the lay-up and it's now 16-9.

South Dakota State is getting several great looks at the basket, but can't get the shots to go down.

Tanner Te Slaa hits a three from the corner while floating out of bounds to make it a three-point game at 16-13. Arians, the Isaiah Joe of this team, misses an open three and Brazile makes him pay on the other end with a three of his own to make it 19-13 as we drift below nine minutes.

Council then hits a three from the corner and the Jackrabbits are facing an unusually large deficit for the South Dakota State team at 22-13.

Ricky Council slips by down the middle of the lane for a powerful dunk. Arians then pushes it up the floor and finds Broden Lien all alone under the basket for a reverse lay-up to cut it back to single digits at 24-15.

Playing back-to-back nights on opposite ends of the country seems to be having a little effect on South Dakota State. This is a team that knows how to get open and usually makes a team pay when it happens, but the shots are falling just short tonight.

Anthony Black loops around the arc, continues down the baseline and hits the reverse lay-up. It almost looked like Black was taking an on-ramp from I-630 onto I-430 with that motion.

We're now under the five minute mark with the score 28-19. In the past few games this is where Arkansas has put together a run, but the lack of flow with this Razorback offense makes it look unlikely to happen.

Davis throws up an air ball, but shows mental toughness and comes back down to bury his first three of the year and it's 31-23.

William Kyle III hits a dunk inside and it's now only a six-point game. Kyle then hits another dunk and it's a 4-point game with 2:28 in the half in front of the deadest Arkansas crowd in many years.

HOGS FEED:

SAN DIEGO STATE WILL PROVIDE HOGS FIRST LEGITIMATE TEST

CAN KJ JEFFERSON FIND EXTRA MOTIVATION FOR OLE MISS GAME?

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO TONIGHT'S HOGS' GAME WITH SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

HOW TO WATCH BAYE FALL, ASSANE DIOP ANNOUNCEMENT PRESS CONFERENCE

SEC SHORTS: CONFERENCE TRIES UNIQUE WAY OF DETERMINING DIVISION CHAMPIONS

RAZORBACKS, LSU AT TIMES LOOKED LIKE TWO MULES FIGHTING OVER A TURNIP

LIKE IT OR NOT THIS ONE'S ON SAM

ANDY'S RECAP: ALLHOGS EDITOR BREAKS DOWN 13-10 LOSS TO LSU

POTENTIALLY DEPLETED HOGS FACE DEEP VETERAN TEAM IN FORDHAM

EARLY SIGNING DAY PASSES HOGS QUIETLY, BUT MOVEMENT HAS BEGUN IN 2023 CLASS

SEC SHORTS CREW SENDS ALABAMA TO FANTASY PLAYOFF CAMP

SEC ROUND-UP: AUBURN PLAYERS MUST GO TO CLASS WITH HARSIN GONE

WWE LOOKING TO BRING MORE RAZORBACKS INTO THE FOLD

RAZORBACKS HAVE CLEAR PLAN FOR FOCUS HEADING INTO FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAME WITH FORDHAM

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel