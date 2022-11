Live Blog: Arkansas vs. North Dakota State

Follow along as Eric Musselman's Razorbacks kick off the season at home against the Bison

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's a beautiful, cool night outside. The perfect kind of weather for the first game of what is the most anticipated season since Arkansas went to back-to-back national championships.

Despite packing the roster with so much elite talent, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has decided to allow his more experienced players set the tone and show the younger players how it should be done with the exception of freshman Anthony Black.

Ricky Council starts off with a steal and drives the length of the court for a free throw. However, Andrew Morgan, whom we said would be an issue, hits a jumper to get North Dakota State on the board to make it 3-2.

It's clear Arkansas is going to use its athleticism to get the Bison off balance, but it's a rainbow jumper for Ricky Council that stretches the lead to 7-2. Council then hits a scoop lay-up for six quick points to stretch it to 9-2.

Boden Skunberg hits a three to take a bit of pressure off and Grant Nelson gets a big block on an ally-oop attempt. Nelson then banks in a shot while drawing a foul to trim the lead to 9-8.

One person Arkansas will not see tonight is freshman guard Nick Smith.

Trevon Brazil gets on the floor and manages to do his best Jalen Williams impression by taking a charge to help the Razorbacks hold into a 12-8 lead.

Jordan Walsh gets fouled on a drive and his first two points for Arkansas comes from the free throw line to make it 14-8.

Skunberg with a nasty fake on Anthony Black draws a foul from the 3-point arc to leads to three made free throws to cut it back to a one-possession game again at 14-11.

North Dakota State's movement and height is giving Arkansas trouble.

The Bison had a chance to tie with a good look by Waddle, but it rims out. However, Sam Hofstreiter goes to the same corner and buries the three to tie it. This Bison defense is creating problems inside as the Razorbacks have struggled to get things going inside.

Davonte Davis with a nasty spin move while taking a Bison defender to school, but he used too much of his forearm to create space at the last moment, drawing an offensive foul.

Arkansas has won 48 consecutive home openers going all the way back to 1974, but North Dakota State is doing all it can to see if it can end that streak. The Razorbacks are in for a fight as we're at 16-14 roughly midway through the first half.

Morgan backs down Kamani Johnson and gets a wide open look at the basket after Johnson goes to the floor that rims out. However, Johnson is called for the flop, which appears to be the case after an overenthusiastic head motion gets him the automatic technical foul call.

What was once an up and down game that plays to the strength of the depth present on the Arkansas bench has slowed dramatically into a pace more fitting North Dakota State's short, yet very talented, bench.

The Bison's Skunberg and the Razorbacks' Ricky Council lead all scorers at the moment with 7 points each.

Johnson draws another foul with a moving screen that allows Jacari White to drive the lane to tie it up at 19-19 with just a shade over seven minutes left in the half. Davis immediately answers with a classic Devo drive off the glass.

The "You suck!" chants have started within the student section.

Joseph Pinion comes in and fouls White hard on the 3-point attempt and the Bison are at the line with a chance to take the lead. White hits 2-of-3 to tie the game before heading over to the bench with the game tied 21-21.

Davis responds again with an easy bucket to bring a feeling of normalcy to a team that has felt a bit out of sync for most of the game. The one thing Arkansas has to be careful about is the Bison's ability to get hot from beyond the arc.

Musselman is throwing together every combination he can put together hoping to find anyone who can hit a shot. As strong as the Hogs look on defense, it's not translating on offense.

Despite this, Arkansas has hit 8-of-12 free throws to stretch the lead to 26-21.

Morgan with an athletic move that opens him up for a powerful dunk to cut it to two at 26-24 with three minutes left.

Brazile hits a three, then runs the floor to block Morgan. Morgan then returns the favor by blocking Derrian Ford before Brazile responds again with a monstrous dunk that gets the crowd going while stretching the lead to 32-24 as the half ticks away.

Davis then drains a turn-around jumper from the free throw line to finally stretch the lead to double digits at 34-24 with a minute left.

Arkansas heads into the half up 34-26.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN THE SECOND HALF

For Arkansas, Musselman will need to keep looking for a combination that has some sort of chemistry offensively.

As for North Dakota State, expect the Bison to try to find a way to get Nelson and Miller hot to complement what Morgan has been able to do with his powerful inside game.