LIVE UPDATES: Hogs vs. Tigers Halftime

BATON ROUGE, La. — After a blowout win over Missouri, Arkansas interim coach Keith Smart decided to start the same five that got that one rolling against 12th-ranked LSU.

Smart, who has been a head coach in the professional ranks, has stepped in with Eric Musselman undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff Thursday.

JD Notae, Jaylin Williams, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Trey Wade started with Davonte Davis being the first substitute at 16:32 of the first quarter for the Hogs.

15:32 Media: LSU 9, Hogs 2

It didn't equal the blazing start earlier in the week.

The Razorbacks go one layup from Toney and nothing else headed into the first media break trailing, 9-2.

The Hogs off to a much slower start than they had against Missouri on Wednesday night, which Eric Musselman said was the hardest game he'd had a team play.

11:32 Media: LSU 16, Hogs 13

Arkansas picks things up as Williams scores five points and gets Hogs within a pair coming out of media timeout.

The Razorbacks smoothed out some things and Davis improved the defensive intensity coming off the bench.

7:56 Media: LSU 20, Hogs 18

6:26 LSU: Hogs 24, LSU 23

Razorbacks take first lead of the game when Toney gets a steal and a breakaway dunk, which sends Tigers coach Will Wade flying into his team for their play and he takes a quick timeout.

Both teams turning the ball over frequently (LSU 7, Hogs 6).

3:19 Media: Hogs 26, LSU 24

Toney steps out of bounds, which is the second one of those the Hogs have had in the game, as things continue to be a little sloppy with the Hogs scoring just a layup by Toney and the Tigers getting a free throw over the last 3:07.

First Half: LSU 33, Hogs 32

Davis gets free on a breakaway after a steal by Williams, but is fouled hard by LSU's Tari Eason and goes down awkwardly, knocking out a tooth when he hits the floor. Notae makes pair of free throws.

The Tigers get a free throw and Lykes misses a three-pointer at the buzzer for the halftime margin.

