Two Waitlist Players Will Have to Go

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – To say this past Wednesday was a hectic day in the athletic facilities at the University of Arkansas would be a massive understatement.

By the time supper rolled around, Razorback fans were so dizzy from the spinning around trying to see who's coming in and out of the revolving door that they could hardly be ridiculed for not being able to hold down a glass of sweet tea.

Coaches and players were coming and going from both football and basketball. The doors kept swinging on Thursday.

Things feel so unstable, especially on the basketball side of things, that it almost feels like players who are definitely coming back who were on the team the previous year need to team up with the PR department to create a fancy graphic to let Hog fans know they're sticking around.

With the football transfer portal just starting to heat up with oddly timed mid-spring practice transfers, we'll set all things gridiron aside for a moment to see what else transpires, and focus, instead, on men's basketball.

With the addition of Arizona State's Jalen Graham on Thursday, 10 scholarships are officially off the table. That leaves room for only three of the five "waitlist" players who played on scholarship this past season and are still possibilities to return to the team.

This will be broken down into three categories: On the Bus, Off the Bus, On the Waitlist. So after all the craziness, where do things stand as of March 8?

On the Bus

Nick Smith, Jr. / Fr. / Combo Guard / North Little Rock HS / North Little Rock / 6-4, 185

Jordan Walsh / Fr. / Small Forward / Link Academy / Branson, Mo. / 6-7, 190

Derrian Ford / Fr. / Combo Guard / Magnolia HS / Magnolia / 6-3, 190

Barry Dunning / Fr. / Small Forward / McGill Toolen HS / Mobile, Ala. / 6-6, 205

Joseph Pinion / Fr. / Small Forward / Morrilton HS / Morrilton / 6-6, 180

Anthony Black / Fr. / Point Guard / Duncanville HS / Duncanville, Texas / 6-7, 185

Trevon Brazile / So. / Small Forward / Univ. of Missouri / Springfield, Mo. / 6-9, 215

Makhel Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 230

Makhai Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 225

Jalen Graham / Jr. / Forward / Arizona St. / Phoenix Ariz. / 6-9, 220

Anthony Ruta / Asst. Coach / Univ. of Arkansas / Director of Operations

On the Waitlist

Jaylin Williams / Jr. / Forward / 6-10, 240 / 10.9 PPG / 9.8 REB / 2.6 AST / 46.1% FG / Exploring NBA Draft Options

SEC

Davonte Davis / Jr. / Guard / 6-4, 180 / 8.3 PPG / 3.7 REB / 2.8 AST / 42.9% FG

Photo by C. Morgan Engel, NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Jaxon Robinson / Jr. / Guard / 6-6, 185 / 3.4 PPG / 1.3 REB / 0.4 AST / 38.0% FG

Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

Kamani Johnson / Sr. / Guard / 6-7, 235 / 2.3 PPG / 0.7 REB / 0.4 AST / 62.1% FG

Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports

Cade Arbogast / Jr. / Guard / 6-3, 170 / 0.0 PPG / 0.8 REB / 0.3 AST / 0.0% FG

Razorback Communications

Off the Bus

JD Notae / Guard / 6-2, 190 / 18.3 PPG / 4.6 REB / 3.7 AST / 39.6% FG

Au'Diese Toney / Guard / 6-6, 205 / 10.5 PPG / 5.2 REB / 0.8 AST / 52.1% FG

KK Robinson / Guard / 6-0, 180 / 1.5 PPG / 0.4 REB / 0.7 AST / 32.1% FG

Chance Moore / Guard / 6-5, 195 / 1.0 PPG / 0.6 REB / 0.0 AST / 50.0% FG

Connor Vanover / Forward / 7-3, 215 / 3.9 PPG / 2.1 REB / 0.3 AST / 43.1% FG

Stanley Umude / Guard / 6-6, 210 / 11.9 PPG / 4.6 REB / 1.1 AST / 46.0% FG

Trey Wade / Guard / 6-6, 220 / 3.6 PPG / 2.6 REB / 0.6 AST / 49.1% FG

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Chris Lykes / Guard / 5-7, 160 / 7.6 PPG / 1.0 REB / 1.5 AST / 34.4% FG

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

Clay Moser / Asst. Coach

