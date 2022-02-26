Hogs Cling to Diminishing Lead at Half

Skip to main content

Razorbacks Cling to a 34-28 Halftime Lead Over Kentucky

JD Notae scores 18 in first half, Jaylin Williams gets nine rebounds against Oscar Tshiebwe

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas built a 13-point lead in the first half and was hanging on by the break to a 34-28 lead over No. 6 Kentucky.

The Razorbacks started fast. The Wildcats didn't.

It was the JD Notae show for the Hogs in the first half as he went for 18 points, including a couple of three-pointers.

In the biggest matchup of the day, however, Jaylin Williams has managed to kind of keep pace with Oscar Tshiebwe, the nation's leading rebounder who grabbed a dozen in the first half, including eight on the defensive end. Williams managed to get nine.

The questions about injured Kentucky players TyTy Washington, Jr., and Sahvir Wheeler were answered early.

Wildcats coach John Calipari might not have seen them yesterday afternoon but he apparently found them before he got to Fayetteville.

Neither started, but they played early, but weren't particularly effective. Wheeler had four points and Washington two in the first half.

Calipari said Friday he was expecting the Hogs to "scramble things up" a bit and that's exactly what happened.

The Hogs turned the ball over just six times in the half, but there were folks diving for loose balls all over the floor and it was hectic at times.

Tshiebwe led the Wildcats' scoring with 14 points.

