Hogs' Devo Playing Strong to Start NCAA

Follow all the action from Hogs-Vermont live

It's the NCAA Tournament, so Arkansas' Davonte Davis has stepped up his game.

Razorbacks' leading scorer JD Notae picked up his second foul and that means having a seat next to coach Eric Musselman.

Then he picked up a third 1:19 into the third quarter to come out again.

Davis came off the bench to score 10 points for a 34-27 lead at halftime over Vermont in a first round game of the NCAA Men's Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday night.

"Devo came in and played phenomenal," Musselman told the television reporter at halftime. "We'll need JD's scoring in the second half, though."

Notae didn't score a point, playing just nine minutes in the first half.

It's been a repeat of a late problem he's had. When you get that second foul, Musselman isn't going to play anybody very often.

In this one, Davis stepped up, which is what he did last year in a run to the Elite Eight. His production this season has only averaged 9.5 points a game, but he came into the first half of this one and the Hogs didn't miss a beat.

The Catamounts came out bombing three-pointers and it worked early, as they built a five-point lead.

Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports Mark Konezny / USA TODAY Sports Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports Mark Konezny / USA TODAY Sports

Then Davis got hot, Stanley Umude added nine points and the Hogs were streaking into halftime.

Jaylin Williams added seven points and Au'Diese Toney four.

The Hogs had a narrow lead on the glass, 21-20. Toney had four, Williams and Umude three each.

