Will Last Game of Hogs' Season Be Last Chance to Get Under Calipari's Skin?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – While it seemed a little far-fetched a couple of weeks ago, there’s very good reason for Arkansas fans to buy up every ticket available regardless of cost for the final game of the season no matter the Hogs’ record going into that game.

That’s because, unless the trajectory at Kentucky suddenly changes, it may very well be their last chance to lose their minds again should head coach John Calipari get thrown out of the game.

Giving Calipari a hard time is as natural for Razorback fans as holding a glass of sweet tea dripping in ice sweat in one hand while dropping in the perfect cornhole shot with the other.

It was hard for Razorback fans to get used to laying into Tubby Smith after years of torturing Rick Pitino with his Wall Street look and personality while his uber successful teams played the perfect white collar villains to Nolan Richardson’s disrespected blue collar heroes.

As for Billy Gillespie, most people forgot he coached at Kentucky, much less cared enough to enjoy rooting against him.

However, when Calipari rolled around, he felt like the big boss to whatever organization Pitino had apparently been second in command of running.

For those who go back to the days of the Gen 1 Transformers, think when Megatron gave way to Galvatron.

Same personality. Same organization.

Just more mature with a projection of increased stability and even more dangerous.

And Calipari was just that.

While Arkansas faltered a bit after Richardson’s departure, Calipari led Kentucky to new heights, putting fear in every team the Wildcats’ path.

Calipari was named Coach of the Year three times between 2010 and 2015and snagged his only national championship in 2012.

But then, just as the Eric Musselman era brought Arkansas basketball back into the national spotlight, things started to unravel a bit at Kentucky.

In 2021, an unthinkable event took place that had only occurred once in 26 years.

Kentucky didn’t make the NCAA tournament.

The following season, as a favorite to make a run to at least the Elite 8, Kentucky made all the NCAA Tournament highlight reels by becoming the first victim of Cinderella herself, St. Peter’s.

Things seemed a little off when Calipari followed a national championship season with a first round exit of the NIT. However, he rebounded the following year by going to the national championship game in 2014.

Things moseyed along just fine until COVID stopped the world dead in its tracks a week before the NCAA Tournament was to begin in 2020. The Wildcats were regular season SEC champions and appeared poised to at least repeat the Elite 8 run of the previous season.

However, the bottom fell out of the program during the 2020-21 season.

Calipari posted the first losing season since Eddie Sutton’s final year in 1989. The 9-16 finish was the first single digit win total since Basil Hayden posted three wins in his only season as coach of the Wildcats in 1927.

Following a huge upset in Rupp Arena at the hands of South Carolina Tuesday night to break the Wildcats’ 28-game home winning streak, Kentucky fans are losing their minds. Calipari’s men are 1-3 in the SEC and staring straight down the barrel of an NIT bid.

Right now, unless Calipari can coach his team to a few upsets. the Wildcats project to 18 regular season wins. If they manage to split with Arkansas, which is doable, and win a game in the SEC tournament, that puts them at 20 wins.

If that plays out, Kentucky fans will have to go at least from 2019 until 2024 without an NCAA Tournament win. That’s a dark period no Wildcats fan alive will have ever known.

Calipari technically has a “lifetime contract at Kentucky.

At the moment, Kentucky would have to find a group of boosters willing to reportedly cough up around $40 million. There’s also the option of gently nudging Calipari toward the Texas job as a favor to the athletics department in an effort to put together a win-win situation.

The other possibility is to encourage Calipari to trigger a clause that becomes an option at the end of next season that allows him to step down and become an ambassador of the university for just shy of $1 million per year.

The boosters might have to chip in an extra $15 million, but it’s better than a buyout, seeing Calipari rolling through Rupp in a burnt orange tie, or watching things sour with fans to a point of no return. Plus, the money Calipari could bring back to the university in that role would more than make up any sweetheart “Thank You” money they’d have to give him.

However, the possibility of Calipari going to Texas or being asked to step down are more real than ever at the moment, so Arkansas fans better make sure they have their tickets purchased.

This opportunity may never come around again.

