Razorbacks Cling to Lead in First Half

The house was packed, in white and loud from the start as Arkansas hosted No. 1-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night.

It was the first time a top-ranked opponent had come to Bud Walton Arena since it was opened in the fall of 1993.

Arkansas built a 12-point advantage, then the Tigers roared back to cut the lead to three, 28-25, at halftime.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with eight points followed by Stanley Umude and Jaylin Williams with six each, Au'Diese Toney had four, Chris Lykes and Davonte Davis each scored a bucket.

Walker Kessler led the Tigers with seven.

Arkansas got on a run midway through the first half as they took the lead with 10:35 left on a three-pointer by Williams.

The Hogs increased the lead to 23-13 with 8:26 on the clock and Auburn took a timeout to try and slow the momentum.

Two free throws by Lykes with 4:12 to go in the half gave the Hogs their first 12-point lead, 27-15.

Auburn cut the lead to six, 27-27, with 1:48 to go in the half on a Wendell Green jumper in the lane.

The Tigers finished the half on a 10-1 run to cut the Hogs' lead to 28-25 at the break.

