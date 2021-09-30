Hogs' Schedule: SEC Releases Broadcast, Start Times for Basketball

Arkansas' basketball schedule with networks and start times for highly-anticipated season

You can start the planning now.

The SEC released the television networks and start times for the Arkansas basketball season Thursday.

If you don't have season tickets, you will probably need the schedule, even for home games. Less than 500 season tickets remain.

Conference play tips off Dec. 29 and runs through March 5. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play.

They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing every year.

The ninth annual Big 12-SEC Challenge will take place on Jan. 29. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play conference games that day.

The SEC Tournament returns to Tampa Bay, Fla., when Amalie Arena hosts the event from March 9-13, 2022.

Here's a look at how the SEC slate shakes out for the Razorbacks along with any known times/networks for non-conference games (home games in bold):

• Nov. 9 — Mercer (no time or TV)

• Nov. 13 — Gardner-Webb (no time or TV)

• Nov. 19 — Northern Iowa (no time or TV)

• Nov. 22 — Kansas State (Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City, Mo.), 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Nov. 23 — Cincinnati/Illinois (Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City, Mo.), 6 or 8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS/2

• Nov. 28 — Penn, 3 p.m., SEC Network

• Dec. 7 — Charlotte, 8 p.m., SEC Network

• Dec. 21 — Elon, 6 p.m., SEC Network

• Dec. 29 — at Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.), 8 p.m., SEC Network

• Jan. 4 — Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

• Jan. 8 — at Texas A&M (Bryan College Station Texas), 12 p.m., SEC Network

• Jan. 12 — Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC Network

• Jan. 15 — at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.), TBD, ESPN2 or ESPNU

• Jan. 18 — South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network

• Jan. 22 — Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

• Jan. 26 — at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.), 6 p.m., SEC Network

• Jan. 29 — West Virginia (SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Fayetteville Ark.), 1 p.m., ESPN/2

• Feb. 2 — at Georgia (Athens, Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

• Feb 5 — Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

• Feb 8 — Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN OR ESPN2

• Feb. 12 — at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.), 11 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

• Feb. 15 — at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.), 8 p.m., SEC Network

• Feb. 19 — Tennessee, 1 or 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

• Feb. 22 — at Florida (Gainesville, Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

• Feb. 26 — Kentucky, 1 p.m., CBS

• Mar. 2 — LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

• Mar. 5 — at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.), 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

• Mar. 9-13 — SEC Tournament (Tampa, Fla.)