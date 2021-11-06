Razorbacks Go 'Hard In The Paint' With Famous Rap Artist

Arkansas coach Eric Mussleman is known for his motivational tactics and never-ending imagination.

Hogs fans have grown fond of his creative pre-game speeches, social media presence, and his overall passion for the Razorbacks.

Players and staff alike never know what to expect when their energetic leader has a new idea. There is never a dull moment with Muss.

Mussleman added another trick to his bag of motivational tactics Friday when he invited platinum-selling rap artist Waka Flocka Flame to attend the Razorback practice and speak to his team.

The award-winning musician donned a No. 1 Arkansas jersey as he observed practice, talked to the team, and took pictures with players and staff.

Waka Flocka Flame speaks to the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team after practice. Eric Mussleman Twitter

Mussleman tweeted a picture of himself and Waka, who is every bit of 6'4, with the caption, "We discussed how much he could help us on the glass!"

To which Waka responded, "Count me in coach."

Waka is well-known for his chart-topping songs, "Hard In Da Paint" and "No Hands," which receive regular rotation in clubs and frat houses across the country.

He has used his success and platform as a musical artist to give back and positively impact local communities. Earlier this year, Waka received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with a Chicago-based non-profit.

The Razorbacks are hoping to capitalize on the energy gained from this celebrity visit when they take on Mercer in their season opener.

The two teams are set to tip-off Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network Plus.

