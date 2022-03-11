WATCH-LISTEN: Razorbacks vs. LSU in Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There haven't been any really big surprises at the SEC Tournament in Tampa.

At least yet.

The big boys start play today so these other games have sorta been like getting a lottery ticket for a slim chance at a big prize.

The biggest shocker would be if somebody other than Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee or Arkansas wins the tournament.

Only one coach has been fired after his tournament appearance. Georgia pulled the inevitable trigger on Tom Crean, which drastically reduces the traffic on the sidelines when the Bulldogs played.

It's hard to remember a coach that paced the sidelines more than Crean or one that did less with more talent (he had the No. 1 draft pick) and still produced a yawning team.

Now it starts to get interesting. Outside of Florida being too shy to accept a win from Texas A&M, things haven't been that interesting to the casual observer.

No. 15 Arkansas (seeded fourth) faces LSU (seeded fifth) in the quarterfinal of the SEC Tournament. Tipoff is set for approximately 1:20 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Razorbacks received a double-bye to the quarterfinal thanks to a fourth-place finish during the SEC regular season that included wins over the three teams seeded above them (Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee).

The Tigers had a first-round bye and advanced to the quarters after defeating Missouri, 76-68, in the second round Thursday afternoon.

The game will start at approximately 1:20 p.m. on ESPN and FuboTV with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes calling the game while Marty Smith roams around looking for somebody to interview.

Pregame online and on the radio starts at 12:45 p.m. Listen online to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at SEC Radio 374, Sirius 134 and XM 190.

• This will be the 75th meeting between Arkansas and LSU, the third meeting between the schools this year and the second meeting in nine days. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 40-34.

• Arkansas won both meetings versus the Tigers this season. The first meeting came on Jan. 15 in Baton Rouge. The Hogs: won at then-No. 12 LSU, 65-58, thanks to 17-2 run to end the game. The second meeting came on Mar. 2 in what was Arkansas’ home finale. The Razorbacks beat LSU, 77-76, thanks to two JD Notae free throws with eight seconds left.

• Arkansas is 15-2 all-time in SEC Tournament quarterfinal games.

• Arkansas is 28-28 all time at the SEC Tournament but is just 2-3 versus LSU in the tourney.

• Arkansas 1-1 all-time in Tampa. The Razorbacks defeated Purdue, 78-68, in the 1983 NCAA Midwest Regional in 1983 at Tampa's Sun Dome. Arkansas lost to Florida, 73-58, in the first round of the 2009 SEC Tournament in 2009 at the St. Pete Times Forum.

Arkansas vs. LSU

Current Records: No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (22-10, 9-9 SEC)

Date-Time: Friday, March 11 at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Where: Amelie Arena (20,500), Tampa, Fla.

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at SEC Radio 374, Sirius 134 and XM 190.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -3.5 (-105), LSU +3.5 (-125)

Total: 142 – Over: -110, Under: -118

Moneyline: Arkansas -161, LSU +125