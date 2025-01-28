Arkansas Reports Record Revenue to NCAA for FY2024
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has released its annual report submitted to the NCAA for fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024). Here are the key takeaways (You can read the full report here.):
Top Line:
Arkansas reported a total operating revenues of $170,608,757, an all-time-high, breaking the previous record set in FY2023 ($167,366,549). Operating expenses totaled $167,327,513, meaning the Razorbacks operated with a profit of roughly $3.5 million, well over the profit of FY2023 (roughly $800,000).
Contributions:
It's important to note that the NCAA defines contributions as funds provided and used by athletics in the reporting year, specifically telling schools not to report funds that have been collected this year and that are held for a following year. Arkansas' contributions fell from $33,247,028 for FY2023 to $29,201,037 for FY2024.
Ticket Sales:
Ticket revenue, including student tickets, rose from $51,117,442 for FY2023 to $53,481,118 for FY2024, an increase of over $2 million. Although football still accounts for the overwhelming majority of ticket sales at over $38 million for the second straight year, it actually fell about $550,000 in FY2024. Basketball and baseball account for most of the increase, with basketball increasing from $8 million to just under $10 million. Baseball ticket sales also hit $4 million for the first time.
Total women's sports ticket sales also surpassed $1 million for the first time in school history, with softball leading the way with $305,089 and outpacing women's basketball for the second straight season. Women's sports accounts for 1.9% of all ticket sales.
Media Rights:
Revenue generated from media rights maintained steady, dropping slightly from $37,798,607 to $37,290,835.