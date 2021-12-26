Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    STRAIGHT FROM THE HODGES MOUTH: Hogs Face Big Question Mark in Bowl, Next Season

    Throughout Outback Bowl preparations the question of who at wide receiver has hung over over this Razorback team, will continue into next year
    De'Vion Warren

    Arkansas may have hope somebody will step up at wide receiver, but that usually isn't the best plan for a bowl game or the next season.

    But that's exactly what the Razorbacks have. With Treylon Burks headed to the NFL, the Hogs...

    082521-Kade Renfro

    Hogs Walking Fine Line at Quarterback Position with Depth

    If everything goes normal, Kade's Renfro knee injury last weekend won't be a big deal.

    "Towards the end of the scrimmage, Renfro just planted, a non-contact injury, he just planted (and injured his knee," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "He’ll be out. He has...

    Sam Pittman

    Recommended Articles

    Not Recruiting a Top 10 Class Means You Won't Finish There

    We hear these arguments over and over.

    "Stars and recruiting rankings don't matter," we're told by teams that don't finish high there. That's making an excuse for failure to land a top-ranked class by pointing out occasional exceptions...

    Tre Williams

    Tre Williams's Choice Probably Saved Pittman from Having to Suspend Him

    Tre Williams's career as an Arkansas Razorback was over about the time he got pulled over just after midnight Sunday morning.

    Opting out for the NFL Draft was just an excuse to save Sam Pittman the problem of suspending him for what would have been his final college game.

