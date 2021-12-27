Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    TUSK TALK: Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to War of Wills

    Razorbacks' best chance will come down to how much heart of offensive line, running backs are willing to invest
    Rocket Sanders

    There’s not much that can be told from the results of a bowl game this century other than which team actually wanted to be there.

    It will be the same on New Year’s Day with...

    Who's on the Menu Should Pittman Go Quarterback Shopping?

    With Kade Renfro down with a torn ACL and Malik Hornsby having struggled with live action throughout the season, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has indicated there is now a possibility that he will consider...

    Trip Back to the '90s Yields Positive Results

    Over the past week, I have traveled from the farthest northwest corner of Arkansas to the deep southeast part of the state with long stop-offs everywhere between.

    It’s been a throwback to...

    Lessons From the Hogs' Past Can Shape Legacies of Current Coaches

    There comes a day in the history of every coaching tenure that people look back on and say one of two things to themselves:

    1. Wow! That was when things really turned.

    2. I forgot that even...

    Scrimmage Could Have Significant Impact on Razorback Transfer Portal

    The focus on bowl practices leading up until today has been on evaluating and developing players who don’t traditionally see a great deal of playing time. It’s a strategy that will...

