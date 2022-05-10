Skip to main content

Spencer Prigge Captures Weekly SEC Award as Top Freshman

After Razorbacks down Texas A&M for first outright regular season title, shortstop gets weekly honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shortstop Spencer Prigge collected SEC Freshman of the Week honors after helping No. 5 Arkansas capture its first outright SEC regular season title over the weekend.

The Phoenix, Ariz., product went 3-for-9 and recorded her second career home run in the series win at Texas A&M.

On the weekend, Prigge registered a .667 slugging percentage and .455 on-base percentage. Prigge was instrumental for the Razorback defense, filing a 1.000 fielding percentage with four putouts and nine assists.

Spencer Prigge-Softball

Arkansas has compiled a conference-best nine SEC weekly honors throughout the 2022 regular season.

Prigge and the Razorbacks travel to the Sunshine State for the 2022 SEC Tournament at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

Arkansas, the No. 1 overall seed, will open the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Georgia-Ole Miss.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

WHERE DO RAZORBACKS LAND IN POST-SPRING RANKINGS FOR FOOTBALL?

I MAY BE WHY ARKANSAS HASN'T WON A COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

K.K. ROBINSON JOINS SEC FOE

HOGS TAKE BIG STEP TOWARD SEC WEST TITLE

WHAT ARE ODDS HOGS COULD WIN SEC CHAMPIONSHIP?

MOTHER'S DAY ABOUT IMPACT, NOT PERFECTION

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Spencer Prigge-Softball
Softball

Hogs' Shortstop Picks Up Weekly SEC Honor Tuesday

By allHOGS Staff31 seconds ago
Sam Pittman-LSU
Football

Where Hogs Stand in Post-Spring Practice Ranking

By Andy Hodges15 hours ago
Dave Van Horn-UAPB
Baseball

My Apologies to Dave Van Horn

By Kent SmithMay 9, 2022
KK Robinson
Men's Basketball

KK Robinson Has Found New Home in SEC

By Andy Hodges15 hours ago
Jalen Battles-Auburn
Baseball

Big Homer, Taking Advantage of Second Chance Prove Huge

By Andy HodgesMay 8, 2022
Graduate Reagan Murphy gets a hug from mom, Jessica following Brighton's outdoor socially distanced graduation ceremony at their football stadium, Saturday, Aug. 01, 2020, in Brighton, Mich.
Hogs News

Mother's Day About Impact, Not Perfection

By Kent SmithMay 8, 2022
Jalen Catalon
Football

Where Are Hogs in Early Odds to Win SEC Championship?

By Andy HodgesMay 8, 2022
Robert Moore-Auburn
Baseball

Throwing Away Chance at Win on The Plains

By Andy HodgesMay 7, 2022