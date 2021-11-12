Another Huge Defensive Effort from Hogs

Golden Lions only shot 25% from the field and it's the second straight game the Razorbacks' defense has played big

Arkansas started a little wobbly against Arkansas-Pine Bluff but that didn't last long.

The Razorbacks (2-0) outscored the Golden Lions (0-2), 31-9, in the second quarter and never looked back in a 96-53 win Friday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

Defense by the Hogs stepped up big ... again.

After holding Tarleton State to just 33 points on Wednesday night, the Hogs held UAPB to just 25% from the field.

Five different Hogs reached double figures for the second straight game.

Redshirt junior Erynn Barnum’s strong start to the season continued. She did it all for the Hogs, totaling 15 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and four steals.

Redshirt freshman Elauna Eaton came off the bench to match Barnum with 15 points. She also pulled down seven boards, a team high.

Erynn Barnum Andy Hodges

The Hogs led by five at the end of the first quarter, but went on a 12-0 run to start the second period, then opened up a 17-point lead.

Arkansas increased the lead to 27 by halftime, thanks in large part to Eaton, Barnum and Samara Spencer, who combined for 21 points in the second quarter.

The Hogs' defense suffocated UAPB to just 11% from the field in the third quarter. By the time the final quarter rolled around, it was a blowout.

Freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger scored six points in the fourth to seal the win.

Jersey Wolfenbarger Andy Hodges

Game Notes

• Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez got into double figures for the first time this season, scoring 11 points.

• Sasha Goforth’s versatility was on display against the Golden Lions, as she scored 11 points, grabbed four boards, dished three assists and recorded three blocks.

Elauna Eaton Andy Hodges

• The breakout party for Spencer also continued, as she dropped in 14 points and four assists.

• Freshman Emrie Ellis put together another strong performance, scoring six points, pulling down five rebounds, and recording a team-high five blocks.

Emrie Ellis Andy Hodges

• That’s the most blocks by a freshman Hog since Jessica Jackson had five against Tulsa in 2014 (12/14/14).

Next Game

The Hogs returns a hastily-scheduled game during last year's pandemic chaos with a road game UConn on Sunday.

Mike Neighbors knows what he's stepping into with that game. He expects the Huskies to be ready.

The Razorbacks and Huskies tip off at 12 p.m. and the game can be viewed on SNY.

