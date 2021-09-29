Hogs Slowing Down: Mike Neighbors on Taller Team's Offense

Mike Neighbors has a much taller team this year that is also loaded with potential

We're only a third of the way through football and basketball season is already starting ... or at least practice.

"Today is kind of the first official day and it's got excitement around it but we don't ever really have a time where we practice any differently," Arkansas women's coach Mike Neighbors said Wednesday.

Well, they don't have a men's team to practice against this year mainly because Neighbors doesn't think they need it.

"This team has a little different feel," he said. "As they look each other in the eye they know every single day they are making each other better.

"I don't think we're going to have a men's practice team this year. We didn't last year and it was great. We got extra reps and we all got better."

The Razorbacks were 19-9 last year and raised expectations that were deflated in a first-round loss in the NCAA to Wright State.

Now those expectations may be a little higher.

Incoming freshmen 6-5 Jersey Wolfenbarger (Fort Smith) and 6-4 Maram Dauda (Bentonville) are a pair of big reasons for that.

Those two are not going to be small fish in a big pond.

"Neither one of those are going to be small in any pond when they walk through the door," Neighbors said.

That much taller, more athletic lineup has led to speculation the Hogs' offense would change.

"We are not completely changing our offense," Neighbors said. "We are still going to play incredibly fast, we're not going to turn it over. Yeah, it will look a little different. You may see the shot clock under 10 at times to get the shot we want.

"But there's not a drastic change in any of it."

The Hogs' season opener against Tarleton State was moved back a day earlier this week to Nov. 10. They will host Arkansas-Fort Smith in an exhibition game Nov. 5.

