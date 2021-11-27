Players on Hogs' Slow Start Against Sam Houston

Razorback players admitted lack of preparation for first of two games caused slow start before second-half rebound.

Razorbacks Samara Spencer (12 points, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Jersey Wolfenbarger (16 points, 3 rebounds) in 92-66 win over Sam Houston on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.