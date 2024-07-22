$2,500 for the Ultimate Calipari Razorback Experience
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari is ready to sell you on a pipe dream.
For just $2,500, fans can step foot on the same court as the Razorback basketball team and attend a camp run by Calipari and his players. No experience necessary.
It's tailored specifically for the rec league player who thinks he or she would have had the chops to make it further in their basketball career, if not for some unfortunate circumstance. Playing participants must be at least 30 years old (coaches must be at least 21), and there are 40 spots available.
Attendees get "an unforgettable experience tailored to all skill levels" that includes a skills contest and evaluation game. The event, slated to take place inside Bud Walton Arena Sept. 12-13, features a Tip-Off dinner and morning coffee with Calipari before concluding with a tournament.
Registration can be found here through Pro Camps.
Those who can't attend shouldn't be too concerned about the actual basketball team. The Hogs are well underway with offseason preparations for the upcoming year.
The team released the latest round of practice clips on social media Monday, including highly touted transfer Johnell Davis.
