All Hogs

Arkansas' Fland Undergoes Successful Surgery

Razorbacks' guard undergoes treatment on thumb

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland in an exhibition game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland in an exhibition game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman point guard Boogie Fland underwent successful surgery on his right thumb to repair an injury to his Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL), the university announced prior to tipoff Wednesday against Georgia in a press release.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
The news comes less than 24 hours after Fland was declared out for the season. He sustained the injury against Florida. There is no timetable for his return.

Fland was averaging 15.1 points in 18 games but only 12.8 in league play. He attempted to play through the injury against LSU and Missouri. In the most recent game against the Tigers, Fland was held to a season-low four points. He also struggled shooting the ball, shooting under 30% both from the field and behind the three-point line against SEC teams.

The Razorbacks are now down to eight rotational players. Johnell Davis, Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner will all handle the ball moving forward.

Tipoff between Georgia and Arkansas is schduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

HOGS FEED:

Big Z big key to Arkansas' chances for SEC success

• Can Razorbacks Continue Momentum with Top 10-Ranked 2026 Class?

• Razorbacks must neutralize Georgia's sensational freshman forward

• Report: Razorback Freshman Guard To Miss Rest of the Season

 Razorbacks hoping another Sorey arrives in transfer portal

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Men's Basketball