Arkansas' Fland Undergoes Successful Surgery
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman point guard Boogie Fland underwent successful surgery on his right thumb to repair an injury to his Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL), the university announced prior to tipoff Wednesday against Georgia in a press release.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
The news comes less than 24 hours after Fland was declared out for the season. He sustained the injury against Florida. There is no timetable for his return.
Fland was averaging 15.1 points in 18 games but only 12.8 in league play. He attempted to play through the injury against LSU and Missouri. In the most recent game against the Tigers, Fland was held to a season-low four points. He also struggled shooting the ball, shooting under 30% both from the field and behind the three-point line against SEC teams.
The Razorbacks are now down to eight rotational players. Johnell Davis, Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner will all handle the ball moving forward.
Tipoff between Georgia and Arkansas is schduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.