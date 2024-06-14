Arkansas' John Calipari Brings Slew of Additions to Coaching Staff from Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari has brought over five of his staff members from his Kentucky staff to fill various roles.
Bruiser Flint, Chris Woolard, Lunetha Pryor, Kevin Butty and Kevin Gallagher were all tabbed to the staff Friday, per university release and all spent the past seasons with the Wildcats in similar roles.
Flint takes "special assistant to the head coach" and is a former head coach himself. He took over the UMass coaching job from 1996-2001 after Calipari left for the NBA and also was the coach at Drexel from 2001-2016. He has worked under Calipari since 2020.
Woolard becomes the team's new general manager. A former assistant coach at Murray State from 1997-2003, he will also continue to serve as executive director for the Calipari Foundation. He has worked under Calipari for 13 years.
Pryor is the team's new chief of staff. She will "work closely with Woolard in coordinating Coach Calipari’s schedule while assisting Calipari with his travel and recruiting responsibilities." This is her 24th year working for Calipari.
Butty takes over as video coordinator after holding the same position at Kentucky last year. He also had similar roles with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Diego State. Gallagher will be the assistant video coordinator and has been with Calipari and the Wildcats since 2018.
Arkansas Communications contruibuted to this story
