Arkansas Weary of Trojans' Disruptive Defense Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will face its first in-state opponent Friday. The Little Rock Trojans bring a unique challenge with the number of turnovers that they force. Little Rock's opponents are turning the ball over 15.8 times a game.
"They’re helter-skelter," assistant coach Chin Coleman said. "They mix up defenses, they change the rhythm of the game and keep you off guard. They scatter the court a little bit, and they cause havoc. That works good in their favor."
Little Rock enters the game third in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 69.4 points per game.
LSU graduate transfer guard Mwani Wilkinson leads the Trojans in most statistical categories after spending 4 years in the SEC with the Tigers. He's the team's leading scorer and rebounder along with having the most steals and blocks.
"He’s not going to be fearful of us," Coleman said. "He’s played in this league, he understands the SEC. I think he’ll even be a little bit extra jacked, we got to do our job on him."
Coach John Calipari is expecting to face a mix of man and zone defense from Little Rock coach Darrell Walker, who enters his seventh season coaching the Trojans.
"They change up defenses," Calipari said after the win over Pacific. "In and out and in out. Different [types of] zone and man. I’ve got this team two days to get ready for that.
The Razorbacks and Trojans tip-off inside Bud Walton Arena 8 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.