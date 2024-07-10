Calipari Unexpectedly Adds Another Guard to Hogs' Roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Just when it felt safe to turn the focus to football for a few months, Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari snags an unexpected commit in 3-star combo guard Casmir Chavis.
Coming to the Hogs from Park Center High School in Minneapolis, the former Washington commit is the No. 177 ranked player in the country and No. 22 at his position. Along with the Huskies, Georgia, West Virginia and Arizona State were among the Power Four schools vying for his services.
Chavis took his time after backing off his commitment to Washington back in April. There is no official indication he visited Arkansas, although Calipari was excruciatingly quiet in the guard's recruitment.
However, as a member of the 2024 class, he will be on campus soon. Despite only being 6-foot-2, Chavis can definitely get above the rim and plays his overall game with a calm fearlessness that indicates the college game will not be too big for him no matter what environment he walks into.
Chavis now joins Boogie Fland of Bronx, N.Y. as incoming freshman guards. Both are the same height, although Chavis is slightly bigger.
