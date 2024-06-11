Calipari’s Prime Point Guard Target Dominates International Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of John Calipari’s main targets for 2025 had a dominant showing during the FIBA U18 AmeriCup 2024. Darius Acuff was named the MVP of the games following a 110-70 victory against Argentina over the weekend. In the gold medal winning performance, Acuff scored 26 points, dished out nine assists, six rebounds and forced three steals.
The 6-2 guard averaged 18 points per game along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal over six games. He shot an efficient 47% from the field.
In a victory over Belize, Acuff was electric in only 13 minutes of action. He scored 23 points (9-12FGs) and dished 5 assists during America’s 96-point victory.
He is considered a 5-star prospect amongst three of the four main recruiting services. 247sports, Rivals and ESPN have him ranked in the top 10 in the nation while also considered the No. 1 or No. 2 point guard in the class of 2025.
Acuff currently holds 21 scholarships from schools around the country including Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, UConn, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio State, Rutgers and others. He has recently visited the Razorbacks and Jayhawks this offseason. Currently, the two programs are perceived as leaders in his recruitment. Kentucky was in the mix early on until Calipari made his way to Fayetteville from Lexington.
