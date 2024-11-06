Can Calipari Deliver No. 1 Seed in First Year | Locked on Razorbacks
Moving to front of interest for Hog fans, game against Lipscomb tonight first one to really count
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Calipari's debut season sparks NCAA tournament dreams. Can the Hogs secure a top seed?
Host John Nabors forecasts a stellar 26-5 record for the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a dominant 15-3 SEC run. The discussion covers John Calipari's inaugural season at the helm, dissecting his potential impact on the program's trajectory.
Key non-conference clashes against Baylor, Illinois, and Miami take center stage, alongside a comprehensive SEC schedule breakdown. The host sets high expectations, eyeing a Sweet 16 appearance as the baseline for success.
Tune in for expert predictions on Arkansas' path to March Madness glory and Calipari's strategy for elevating the Razorbacks' basketball program.
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs have strong belief in Fland at point guard
• Who can get improved long-range shooting this year?
• Calipari, Arkansas coaching staff not taking Lipscomb lightly
• Razorbacks Surely Aren't 'Arrogant' After Last Performance
• Are Razorback Fans Ready to Let Go of Rope? | Locked on Razorbacks
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook
Published