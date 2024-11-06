All Hogs

Can Calipari Deliver No. 1 Seed in First Year | Locked on Razorbacks

Moving to front of interest for Hog fans, game against Lipscomb tonight first one to really count

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks basketball: Can Calipari deliver a #1 seed?
Arkansas Razorbacks basketball: Can Calipari deliver a #1 seed? / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Calipari's debut season sparks NCAA tournament dreams. Can the Hogs secure a top seed?

Host John Nabors forecasts a stellar 26-5 record for the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a dominant 15-3 SEC run. The discussion covers John Calipari's inaugural season at the helm, dissecting his potential impact on the program's trajectory.

Key non-conference clashes against Baylor, Illinois, and Miami take center stage, alongside a comprehensive SEC schedule breakdown. The host sets high expectations, eyeing a Sweet 16 appearance as the baseline for success.

Tune in for expert predictions on Arkansas' path to March Madness glory and Calipari's strategy for elevating the Razorbacks' basketball program.

HOGS FEED:

• Hogs have strong belief in Fland at point guard

• Who can get improved long-range shooting this year?

• Calipari, Arkansas coaching staff not taking Lipscomb lightly

• Razorbacks Surely Aren't 'Arrogant' After Last Performance

• Are Razorback Fans Ready to Let Go of Rope? | Locked on Razorbacks

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Men's Basketball