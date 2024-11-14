Can Razorbacks Continue Defensive Dominance? | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

First half challenging against Troy, but Big Z explodes from deep from behind three-point line

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks' Big Z Shines in Win Over Troy
In this story:

Can the Arkansas Razorbacks maintain their defensive dominance? After a challenging first half, the Razorbacks surged to a 65-49 victory over Troy, with Big Z leading the charge by scoring 19 points and sinking six three-pointers.

This episode explores the Razorbacks' impressive defensive performance, marked by 16 steals and 11 blocks, while also addressing concerns about their offensive efficiency and half-court play.

Listeners will gain insights into the storied Arkansas vs. Texas football rivalry, with memorable games revisited, and a discussion on the Razorbacks' potential to break into the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. The analysis provides a comprehensive look at the team's strengths and areas for improvement.

Tune in for an engaging breakdown of the Arkansas Razorbacks' path forward and discover what it will take for them to reach new heights in both basketball and football.

