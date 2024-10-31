All Hogs

Downplaying Big Z's Big Debut Is Good Thing | Locked on Razorbacks

After delayed start at Kentucky, Zvonimir Ivisic showed fans at exhibition possibilities with skills

Andy Hodges

Why Downplaying Big Z's Big Debut Is A Good Thing
Why Downplaying Big Z's Big Debut Is A Good Thing / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Big Z's debut with the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team was nothing short of impressive.

Zvonimir Ivisic stunned fans with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 30 minutes during Arkansas' exhibition win over Kansas. Could this be the start of a standout season for the Razorbacks?

This episode highlights Ivisic's potential, with Associate Head Coach Chin Coleman drawing comparisons to NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

The discussion also covers Nelly Davis' defensive prowess, despite a challenging shooting night, and the Razorbacks' innovative positionless basketball philosophy. The coaching staff's focus on ball movement and tempo promises an exciting, fast-paced style of play.

Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' strategies and player performances. Don't miss out on the unique insights and discussions that could redefine your understanding of college basketball.

HOGS FEED:

• Former tight end shares story about dismissal from Hogs

• Calipari's brand goes national with Razorbacks at World Series

• Razorbacks see similarities between NBA-All Star, Hogs' big Man

• Razorbacks' Pittman gives high praise to Ole Miss offense

• Razorback tight end finally back to being true self

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Men's Basketball