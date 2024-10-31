Downplaying Big Z's Big Debut Is Good Thing | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Big Z's debut with the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team was nothing short of impressive.
Zvonimir Ivisic stunned fans with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 30 minutes during Arkansas' exhibition win over Kansas. Could this be the start of a standout season for the Razorbacks?
This episode highlights Ivisic's potential, with Associate Head Coach Chin Coleman drawing comparisons to NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis.
The discussion also covers Nelly Davis' defensive prowess, despite a challenging shooting night, and the Razorbacks' innovative positionless basketball philosophy. The coaching staff's focus on ball movement and tempo promises an exciting, fast-paced style of play.
The discussion also covers Nelly Davis' defensive prowess, despite a challenging shooting night, and the Razorbacks' innovative positionless basketball philosophy. The coaching staff's focus on ball movement and tempo promises an exciting, fast-paced style of play.