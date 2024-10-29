All Hogs

First Impressions of Boogie Fland in Exhibition | Locked on Razorbacks

Where can Hogs' backcourt of Fland with DJ Wagner be ranking among all of college basketball this year?

Andy Hodges

Boogie Fland's debut: Why Arkansas Razorbacks fans should be excited
Boogie Fland's debut: Why Arkansas Razorbacks fans should be excited
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can the Arkansas Razorbacks' backcourt be the best in college basketball this season?

Boogie Fland's debut performance against Kansas was nothing short of spectacular, with 22 points, 5 assists, and 6 steals, showcasing his NBA potential.

This episode highlights the dynamic trio of Boogie Fland, DJ Wagner, and Nelly Davis, who left a strong impression on Kansas coach Bill Self. DJ Wagner's explosive 24-point game and improved shooting are discussed, alongside Zvonimir Ivisic's unique skillset as a 7-2 player with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Razorbacks' exhibition win over Kansas, even without Hunter Dickinson, suggests they might be ahead of schedule and a formidable force this season.

Tune in to explore the Arkansas Razorbacks' potential and the exciting prospects of their standout players.

Published
Andy Hodges
