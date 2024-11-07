Highlights, Low Points in Calipari Opener | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can the Arkansas Razorbacks maintain their momentum under new coach John Calipari? With a 76-60 victory over Lipscomb, the Razorbacks basketball team, led by standout performances from Boogie Fland and Nelly Davis, has fans buzzing about their potential this season.
Explore the mixed performance in their season opener, where flashes of brilliance were tempered by inconsistent shooting and turnovers.
The episode also tackles the speculation surrounding Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman's job security and the controversial use of NIL as an excuse for poor performance. John Nabors doesn't hold back, calling out "loser talk" and urging fans to fill the stands despite disappointing attendance.
