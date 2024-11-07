All Hogs

Highlights, Low Points in Calipari Opener | Locked on Razorbacks

After first game that counts against Lipscomb, an early look plus Sam Pittman's job security talk

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks' season opener: Highlights and low points
Arkansas Razorbacks' season opener: Highlights and low points / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can the Arkansas Razorbacks maintain their momentum under new coach John Calipari? With a 76-60 victory over Lipscomb, the Razorbacks basketball team, led by standout performances from Boogie Fland and Nelly Davis, has fans buzzing about their potential this season.

Explore the mixed performance in their season opener, where flashes of brilliance were tempered by inconsistent shooting and turnovers.

The episode also tackles the speculation surrounding Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman's job security and the controversial use of NIL as an excuse for poor performance. John Nabors doesn't hold back, calling out "loser talk" and urging fans to fill the stands despite disappointing attendance.

Join us for an engaging discussion on the Razorbacks' path forward and the challenges they face. Listen now for unique insights and spirited analysis.

HOGS FEED:

• REACT: Hogs not pretty, but outcome welcome in Calipari's debut

• Why pressure on Razorbacks' basketball at all-time high?

• Sam Pittman provides key injury updates ahead of Texas game

 Hogs paired With surprising team in ESPN bracketology

• Lipscomb forward type of player who makes Calipari uneasy

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Men's Basketball