Hogs, Calipari extend offer to nation's best center
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's at least one new name to know for Arkansas during the 2026 recruiting cycle, Arafan Diane who is originally from West Africa.
The 7-foot-1, 260 pound big man has seen his recruiting stock skyrocket over the past week during the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
Diane put on a show this weekend while bullying his opponents in the paint and showed the ability to stretch defenses out to hit jumpers.
His high-level game predicated on using power moves inside show an advanced skillset for someone so young, but his shooting stroke at all levels is at an elite level at the high school level.
He averaged over 14 points and five rebounds across four games this week including scoring 25 points against Team Winslow.
Coached by former NBA big man Andre Drummond, Diane made 58% of his shots from the floor, drilled his only long ball attempt and went 18-of-20 from the free throw line.
His high arching shot is extremely hard to defend, especially when he rises off one leg in similar fashion to Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzski.
While Diane can score in several different ways, his ability to run the floor is highly underrated for a big man with long strides in pursuit of rim rocking dunks which brings much value to his game.
He can generate offense using his long frame for offensive putbacks and post-up situations.
Against high level competition at the NBPA camp, Diane was a bulldozer in the paint as he outworked double teams in the paint with solid footwork and patience fighting through physicality to create space.
He engages with his defender well while not allowing them to make him feel uncomfortable, out of rhythm or off balance.
Some big men have the tendency to play out of control or have concrete cinderblocks for feet in halfcourt sets but Diane is fluid in his movement.
Diane shows an exceptional skill in high post pick-and-roll action where he is extremely involved as a scorer at all three levels.
His shooting stroke remains consistent even from deep three-point range as he squares his feet to the basket and his high release point is virtually non-defendable.
During the U17 World Cup tournament, Diane played for his West African country of Guinea this summer.
During his seven appearances, he averaged over 19 points, 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists, according to FIBA basketball.
He made 55% of his shots from the field, 33% of his attempts from from three-point range and 74% of his shots at the free throw line.
Diane has over 20 offers from teams across the country including Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Arizona State, Creighton, Florida, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon, Central Florida, West Virginia, Utah State and VCU.
He could be in for a ratings boost across the board at multiple recruiting publications and is already ranked as the No. 23 overall player for the 2026 class, No. 1 among centers and No. 1 in the state of Iowa, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks currently have one commitment for 2026 in Little Rock guard JJ Andrews, who is the No. 17 overall ranked player in the country by 247sports.
Arkansas has the SEC's best class at this juncture and rank No. 5 nationally behind Marquette, Ohio State, Iowa State and Georgia Tech.