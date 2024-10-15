National Analyst on Calipari Making Move to Arkansas | SEC Media Day

All Hogs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg thinks about how good talent is with Arkansas now, but they have to get healthy. Injuries are playing role right now.

"There are 10 teams in this league that can impact the NCAA Tourney," Greenberg said at the SEC basketball media day. "They are going to be a good basketball team." But don't necessarily expect that in the beginning.

Greenberg is also expecting Calipari to "lean heavily" on the experience from former coach Nolan Richardson in getting the culture back to where fans are wanting to see the Hogs. With the passing of his wife earlier this week, that's something Richardson might fully embrace.

The Razorbacks open the season with an exhibition game Oct. 25 against Kansas before a sold-out Bud Walton Arena and a big TV presence on SEC Network. That game will tip off at 8 p.m.

