Razorback Fans Shouldn't Melt Down Over Loss | Locked on Razorbacks

In bye week for football, some big news coming today on basketball plus we start Texas week

Andy Hodges

How Arkansas Razorbacks Can Improve After Baylor Defeat
How Arkansas Razorbacks Can Improve After Baylor Defeat / Locked On Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can the Arkansas Razorbacks bounce back after their narrow 72-67 loss to Baylor? Seriously, that's the way some fans are looking at things after a loss that only means the Hogs won't have a perfect season.

With the college basketball season still in its early stages, the Razorbacks are looking to refine their strategy and improve key player performances. That's what this mix of youngsters and experienced guys used to get the chemistry all squared away.

This episode dives into the Razorbacks' recent challenges, including Nelly Davis' offensive struggles, possibly linked to a wrist injury. The discussion also touches on the national media's criticism of John Calipari, exploring potential reasons behind the scrutiny.

Shifting gears to SEC football, the host reviews significant weekend results, such as Ole Miss' victory over Georgia and Alabama's commanding win over LSU, while assessing Arkansas' upcoming clash with Texas.

Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' current form and future prospects.

