Razorback Get 'Nice Little Win' Over Miami | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can the Arkansas Razorbacks maintain their momentum after a thrilling victory against the Miami Hurricanes?
With standout performances from players like Boogie Fland and D.J. Wagner, the Razorbacks showcased their resilience and skill, leaving fans eager for more action in the SEC-ACC challenge.
Explore how the Razorbacks overcame an 11-point deficit, with coach John Calipari praising their grit and determination. Key figures such as Nelly Davis and Big Z played pivotal roles, contributing to the team's success.
The episode also touches on Bobby Petrino's decision to stay with Arkansas, sparking discussions about his future and potential strategies.
Tune into the podcast to discover the Razorbacks' path to success and gain insights into their evolving strategy. Don't miss out on this engaging analysis of Arkansas basketball's latest triumph and what lies ahead.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks overcome sloppy first half to topple Miami
• Arkansas has talent, not much else in recipe to be true Razorbacks
• Fans either want to harm Hogs or willfully lack knowledge on Pittman situation
• Hogs hope to avoid problems to led to recent losses
• Time to tone down negativity upon Pittman's return for Hogs
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook