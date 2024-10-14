Razorbacks' Big Man Raising Hopes for Fans in Early Glimpses
Arkansas expecting big things from Big Z and the 7-2 sophomore is a prime breakout candidate this season.
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the latest mailbag from Arkansas basketball fans, Curtis Wilkerson's main focus is the amount of attention Zvonimir Ivišić is getting. At 7-2, any epectations people have will be big.
Watch the latest episode above and you can read our observations from the latest Razorback Road Tour in Pine Bluff on Sunday. We go into looking at freshman Karter Knox and what new Razorbacks coach John Calipari said.
