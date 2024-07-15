Longtime Razorback Continues Tenure Under Calipari
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari has retained Ronnie Brewer Jr. as director of student-athlete development. Calipari also retained Riley Hall as director of opperations, the UA announced Monday.
Brewer enters his fourth season with the Razorbacks after previously serving as both recruiting coordinator and assistant coach under former coach Eric Musselman. In his new role, Brewer will "work with the players in their personal and professional development as well as coordinate the team's community service efforts."
A former Razorback, Brewer played for the Hogs from 2004-06, and was an All-American in 2006 before being drafted in the first round later that year by the Utah Jazz with the 14th overall pick. He was the recruiting director when the Razorbacks hauled in the No.2 overall recruiting class according to 247Sports in 2022, including first-round draft picks Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., which led to a run to the Sweet 16.
Brewer and Hall now become one of the few holdovers from the Musselman-era to stay with Calipari on staff. The Razorbacks also have the third-best recruiting class for 2024, including the top transfer class.
