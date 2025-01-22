Razorbacks, Bulldogs Trending in Opposite Directions Ahead of SEC Matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there's any time left to save the season for Arkansas, it must start against Georgia. The Hogs are laboring at 11-7 and 0-5 in SEC play. The SEC gauntlet continues to throw talented teams for the Razorbacks to contend with.
The Hogs must deal with freshman forward Asa Newell, who recently overtook Boogie Fland as the leading scorer in the SEC among freshmen at 15.3 points per game.
Newell's emergence is a key reason why Georgia recently appeared in the AP Poll for the first time in over 14 years. A pair of top-10 losses to No. 6 Tennessee and No. 1 Auburn knocked them back to the outside looking in. Georgia came within one possession of knocking off the top team in the country, losing 70-68.
Coming off arguably its most production as a group in the Missouri game despite the 83-65 loss, the trio of Zvonimir Ivisic, Trevon Brazile and Jonas Aidoo, along with Adou Thiero will be tasked with slowing down the Bulldogs' top scorer and rebounder.
"He’s a good offensive player," assistant coach Chin Coleman said. "We’ve got to take away his left hand. We’ve got to front and make his post-ups hard and then when the shot goes up, we’ve got to pick a fight with him and keep him off the glass."
It's a theme that has plagued Arkansas during its horrid 0-5 SEC start. Be tougher inside and rebound. Arkansas is slowly making progress. The Hogs have picked up 10 offensive rebounds in the past three games.
"It’s all about will," Coleman said. "Our will has got to be stronger than his [Newell's] will.
Other players to watch for Georgia are fellow big man Somto Cyril. Cyril committed to Kentucky under Calipari before changing his mind. He leads the Bulldogs at nearly two blocks a game despite only playing about 15 minutes. Georgia also returns Silas Demary, who scored 19 points in the two teams' most recent meeting in February 2024, a game the Razorbacks won 78-75.
Tipoff between Arkansas and Georgia is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.