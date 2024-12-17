Razorbacks' Freshman's Big Week Lands Recognition from SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Boogie Fland was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performances against No. 24 Michigan and Central Arkansas. Fland averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 assists and 3.5 steals across the two games. The Razorbacks' 2-0 week put the Hogs just on the outside looking in of the Top 25 as the second team receiving votes.
Fland has been one of Arkansas' most consistent players, starting all 11 games. He's second on the team in points, averaging 15.9 per game. Fland's role as a facilitator cannot be understated, he ranks second in the SEC behind only Tennessee's Zakai Ziegler and 30th nationally at 5.7 assists a game.
The Razorbacks' 57 points in 16 minutes that spurred the turnaround against Michigan was largely due to Fland, who scored 18 of his 20 points during the extended run to turn a 15-point deficit into an 18-point lead.
"I want Boogie to get a triple double," coach John Calipari said. "I’m not asking him to something that he’s [not] capable [of].
Fland followed with 16 points, nine assists and five steals against Central Arkansas in front of over 15,000 people in North Little Rock, setting a new career-high in assists.
"There was a lot of people here," Fland said. "Especially our fans. UCA is 20 minutes away from here and we had more fans than them. That’s just kind of crazy, if you think about it."
The Razorbacks will end non-conference play with a two-game homestand inside Bud Walton Arena starting with North Carolina A&T. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.