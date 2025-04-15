'SEC Roll Call' crushes with basketball meets football comedic take
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "SEC Roll Call" is back with a first ever basketball edition that proves YouTube comedian Matt Mitchell is possibly even more in touch with this segment of the SEC fan base than even the football supporters who usually dominate his sketches.
He nails each fan base's experience perfectly. There's not a single dud in this performance.
Arkansas fans will especially enjoy their segment, along with how Mitchell handles Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri. Never will Razorbacks fans feel more seen than in this special edition of the show.
HOGS FEED:
• Jacksonville athlete comes from notable SEC family tree
• NBA Playoffs packed with former Arkansas Razorbacks
• Under the Radar: Shaw wreaks havoc in MVP combine performance
• Old rival snatches top ranking from Razorbacks after just one week
• Calipari's process has many people frustrated with lack of real news