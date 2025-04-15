All Hogs

'SEC Roll Call' crushes with basketball meets football comedic take

Rare April production shows deep understanding of fan bases, especially Arkansas Razorbacks

Kent Smith

YouTube comedian Matt Mitchell as the Arkansas basketball persona on "SEC Roll Call."
YouTube comedian Matt Mitchell as the Arkansas basketball persona on "SEC Roll Call." / SEC Roll Call
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "SEC Roll Call" is back with a first ever basketball edition that proves YouTube comedian Matt Mitchell is possibly even more in touch with this segment of the SEC fan base than even the football supporters who usually dominate his sketches.

He nails each fan base's experience perfectly. There's not a single dud in this performance.

Arkansas fans will especially enjoy their segment, along with how Mitchell handles Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri. Never will Razorbacks fans feel more seen than in this special edition of the show.

KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

