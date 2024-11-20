All Hogs

Solutions to Make Bud Walton Great Again | Locked on Razorbacks

Razorbacks need to address lack of attendance at basketball games first thing to look at starting your day

Andy Hodges

How Arkansas Razorbacks Can Boost Bud Walton Arena Atmosphere
How Arkansas Razorbacks Can Boost Bud Walton Arena Atmosphere / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can Arkansas Razorbacks transform Bud Walton Arena into a must-see venue? With the spotlight on energizing the student section and maintaining game-long excitement, this episode explores strategies to enhance the atmosphere at Arkansas basketball games.

As the Razorbacks prepare for an unusual late-season non-conference clash against Louisiana Tech, the importance of not underestimating their 4-6 opponent is emphasized. The discussion also touches on Sam Pittman's job security, highlighting the significance of the final two games for the Razorbacks football team.

Additionally, the episode delves into the evolving meaning of Senior Day in college football, advocating for extra appreciation for players who have stayed with the team for over three years.

HOGS FEED:

• Calipari remains confident with seven Hogs' rotation players

• Calipari remains confident with seven Hogs' rotation players

• Hogs' take care of business in high scoring affair

• Hogs won't be getting a dime from Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones for NIL

• Razorbacks find mojo late, stymies Pacific

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Men's Basketball