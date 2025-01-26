Sooners Topple Hogs, Pick Up Must-Win Game At Razorbacks' Expense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Oklahoma emphatically slammed home a 65-62 win over Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks had the ball with 24.7 seconds left down just one, but guard Johnell Davis missed a potential go-ahead layup. The Razorbacks are now 12-8 overall and 1-6 in SEC play.
"We messed it up a little bit," center Zvonimir Ivisic said about the final play. I don’t know, concentration or something. I don’t even know. We still fought. As coach KP (Kenny Payne) said, 'Winning is fragile.' We are on the right track, we just got a little bit unlucky in the end."
The script was set for Davis to have a breakout game. He led the team with 18 points and made a game-tying three with just over a minute left, but was off the mark on the final Arkansas possession. Jalon Moore leaked out and slammed the ball through the hoop to punctuate a gut-wrenching loss for Arkansas.
"They’re not robots," coach John Calipari said. "They’re not machines. I’ve said it for many years. I’ve said the same thing. We played well enough to win. We fought like crazy. We never gave up on the game. One error. Two errors, but guys, that’s going to be this whole year."
With both teams languishing near the bottom of the SEC with just one conference win each, the game was critical for any shot at a NCAA bid for the Razorbacks and the Sooners.
Oklahoma came out firing in the first half, making seven threes in the first half. Three early triples from Brycen Goodine gave the Sooners a lead as big as 13. The Razorbacks struggled to find its range, with its field goal percentage languishing in the mid 30s for most of the first half.
The Hogs ended the first half on an 11-2 run, spurred on by some complementary basketball from Ivisic with a chase down block before nailing a trailer three. Arkansas trailed by just four at halftime, 35-31.
Arkansas kept the energetic play going after intermission, Ivisic put together another sequence with a block on one end of the floor and a three on the other. Adou Thiero, shooting just 23% from three for the season, hit a three from the top of the key to give the Razorbacks its biggest lead of the game, 50-44.
Although Oklahoma failed to make a three in the second half, Arkansas fouled on three-point shots on back-to-back possessions. Oklahoma made all six free throws to tie the game. Neither team led by more than three points down the stretch.
Calipari now makes his much anticipated return to Rupp Arena to take on No. 9 Kentucky. It will be his first trip back since he left the Wildcats after 15 years. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.