Watch: Can Alabama's Claim of Hogs as Rival Be Validated?
Breaking down whether Tide, Razorbacks history has ingredients to be elevated to official SEC rivalry
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fans and media alike in Alabama are claiming the Crimson Tide have a major rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks in basketball.
Arkansas Razorbacks on Sports Illustrated executive editor Kent Smith breaks down whether the ingredients truly are there to declare this an actual rivalry. If so, it means John Calipari's Hogs will have played three consecutive games against rivals in a single week once things wrap at Bud Walton Saturday night.
