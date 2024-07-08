Watch: Dinner with John Calipari
Perhaps no coach is as well versed in food options as the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball coach
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Beyond basketball and nice suits, Arkansas coach John Calipari is known for his restaurant game and his willingness to go anywhere so long as there are good friends and food.
He will even sit among fan bases that may not like him in order to get a good bite to eat. So, with all that in mind, here is Kent Smith and Josh Davis talking about having dinner with the Hogs' head basketball coach.
