Why Slobbering Hog Matters to Hogs Fans | Locked on Razorbacks

Why Slobbering Hog Matters to Hogs Fans

Walking fine line between tradition, modern branding going with old now for Arkansas basketball

Andy Hodges

Why The Slobbering Hog Matters To Razorback Fans
Why The Slobbering Hog Matters To Razorback Fans
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is bringing back the iconic slobbering hog logo to Bud Walton Arena, a move that resonates deeply with fans and underscores the tension between cherished traditions and modern branding in college athletics.

This episode explores the significance of this logo's return and its impact on Razorback culture.

Listeners will gain insights into Taylen Green's position as the Razorbacks' quarterback, despite some calls for change, and the impressive TV ratings of the Arkansas vs. Tennessee game, which drew 5.3 million viewers.

Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green looks to pass against Tennessee
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green looks to pass against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

The discussion also highlights the unique atmosphere of SEC night games, featuring key figures and their contributions to the sport.

Join us for an engaging analysis of these pivotal topics and discover what makes Razorback football a must-watch.

Andy Hodges
