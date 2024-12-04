Will Road Rally in Miami Catapult Calipari's Razorbacks?
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Arkansas' 76-73 come-from-behind win at Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge can be viewed through one of two lenses.
On one hand, the Razorbacks (6-2) were fortunate to escape with a victory against the Hurricanes, who entered play on a four-game losing streak with its most recent loss coming at home to Charleston Southern.
On the other, rallying back from a deficit and snagging a road win can be exactly what the doctor ordered for a talented team still searching for its identity and defining roles early in the season.
After a lackluster performance under the spotlight against Illinois on Thanksgiving Day, Arkansas responded with an uninspired first-half performance against Miami that featured more missed shots, more careless turnovers and more defensive lapses.
The Razorbacks hit halftime trailing 40-32, but as John Calipari pointed out in the aftermath, it very easily could have been much worse.
"For my team, to play like we played in the first half, how about the breakaway layup, dribbling it into the fourth row? I mean, we had stuff like that happen," he said.
"How about not rebounding, get a tip-in? How about not playing the 3-point shooter? All of a sudden, I’m happy we’re only down eight. Could have been down 20."
To Calipari and his team's credit, it was evident they clearly regrouped and refocused for the second half after a well-executed set yielded a DJ Wagner 3-pointer, and Johnell Davis responded shortly after with a transition triple to swing momentum.
The message from Calipari in the locker room was simple: Arkansas was not leaving the Watsco Center without a win, and he was intent on finding the guys determined to grind one out.
"At halftime, we’re not losing this game. We are not losing this game," Calipari said. "We’ll figure out something, and if you don’t want to play that way, if you’re sad because you’re not playing well, then you‘re not in. Sit on the side and let us win this game.
"We had a bunch of guys that fought. In these kinds of games, you claw and give yourself a chance. We gave ourselves a chance."
After trailing for more than 36 minutes, Arkansas took its first lead on a Boogie Fland three-pointer with 1:47 to play.
Following two crucial missed free throws by Adou Thiero with 11 seconds remaining, the Razorbacks found themselves up 76-73 in need of a final defensive stand to secure the win.
Arkansas utilized the foul-up-three approach with a couple to give without a hitch, and avoided a fouling a shooter on Miami's final attempt at the buzzer. As it turns out, the Razorbacks executed on the fly in a situation it had not practiced to that point.
"We’ve had so many injuries and I know you’re going to think I’m not telling the truth, we’ve scrimmaged two times," Calipari said.
"We have not been able to scrimmage. How do you do situations? I had to talk them through, we’re fouling."
Calipari has constantly stressed the importance of Arkansas learning to win, and Tuesday was a step in that direction.
Will that coupled with the boost that comes with rallying from a double-digit deficit on the road catapult the Razorbacks into hitting their stride sooner rather than later? Time will tell.
"I don't know. We'll see. We've got some tough games coming up," Calipari said.
Arkansas returns home for its first Saturday game of the season at Bud Walton Arena with a 1 p.m. tipoff against UTSA before heading to New York City to face Michigan next Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.