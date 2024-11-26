All Hogs

SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Brings Calm, Texas is Texas, Mizzou Finds Its Place

Conference teams gather to bless Thanksgiving dinner

Kent Smith

Matt Mitchell portrays Arkansas in the 2024 Thanksgiving edition of "SEC Roll Call."
Matt Mitchell portrays Arkansas in the 2024 Thanksgiving edition of "SEC Roll Call."
FRISCO, Texas — The SEC is trying to sit down to have a nice family dinner, but surprises keep popping up. Only Arkansas seems to be able to handle life in any sort of normal way.

Of course, Missouri is the guest no one wants to hear from, Texas won't shut up, and Alabama is absolutely delusional. Plus, squirrel might be added to the menu in this week's "SEC Roll Call."

