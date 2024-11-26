SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Brings Calm, Texas is Texas, Mizzou Finds Its Place
Conference teams gather to bless Thanksgiving dinner
FRISCO, Texas — The SEC is trying to sit down to have a nice family dinner, but surprises keep popping up. Only Arkansas seems to be able to handle life in any sort of normal way.
Of course, Missouri is the guest no one wants to hear from, Texas won't shut up, and Alabama is absolutely delusional. Plus, squirrel might be added to the menu in this week's "SEC Roll Call."
HOGS FEED:
• Smaller sports carry big Stick for Razorbacks with upcoming revenue sharing
• Arkansas broke or almost broke numerous records last night
• Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
• There's one caveat being ignored in revenue sharing discussion
• Saturday's game has to finally be as personal for Pittman as it is for Drinkwitz
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook
Published